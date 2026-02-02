Dollar declines in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Monday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 149,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 149,000 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 149,400 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 149,500 dinars and bought it at 148,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 148,900 dinars and buying prices at 148,700 dinars.