Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-06T09:29:23+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Dollar exchange rates stabilized today, October06, 2021, on the Iraqi market.

· The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 148,200 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 148,200 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 147,500 dinars per $100.

In Erbil

The Selling prices at bank stores on local markets:

•Sale price: 148,300 dinars per $100.

• Purchase price: 148,000 dinars per $100.

related

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-24 07:40:49
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US Dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-01 07:41:34
US Dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar/Dinar rates: steady in Baghdad and minor slip in Erbil

Date: 2021-06-13 07:41:57
Dollar/Dinar rates: steady in Baghdad and minor slip in Erbil

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-18 08:03:53
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-06-13 16:22:15
Dinar/Dollar's rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Date: 2021-07-25 16:36:22
Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

US dollar exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-22 07:35:21
US dollar exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Kurdistan

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-31 08:53:10
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq