Dollar rates in Iraq: slight dip in Baghdad, Rise in Erbil

Shafaq News / The US dollar experienced a marginal depreciation against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad's primary exchange market on Tuesday, while concurrently appreciating in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchange markets in Baghdad registered an exchange rate of 144,750 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars earlier today.

In comparison, the rate on Monday morning stood at 144,800 dinars for 100 US dollars.

The correspondent further noted that the buying and selling rates remained stable in local money exchange shops in Baghdad.

The selling rate was pegged at 145,750 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the purchasing rate was recorded at 143,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the US dollar exhibited an upward trajectory with a selling rate of 145,300 dinars and a purchasing rate of 145,200 dinars for 100 US dollars.