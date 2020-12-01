US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan rose today, Tuesday, December 1.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 125550 Iraqi dinars today for every 100 US dollars, noting that Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded the same price.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices also increased in the local markets' exchange shops in Baghdad, where the selling price reached 126,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 125,000 dinars, for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the price of the dollar also rose, as the selling price reached 125,400, while the purchase price amounted to at 125,200, for every 100 dollars.