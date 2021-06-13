Dollar/Dinar rates: steady in Baghdad and minor slip in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar has dropped in the Kurdistan Region, while it maintained yesterday's levels in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the 100 U.S. dollar at 150,000 Iraqi dinars, the same rate as yesterday's morning, Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling prices in the local markets of the Iraqi capital remained the same as yesterday at 150,500 and 149,500, respectively.

Demand on the green bills in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, slightly decreased, dragging the buying and selling prices to a mildly lower 150,000 and 149,500, respectively.