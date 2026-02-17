Kurdistan’s New Generation: Deal with PUK could be signed within days

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The head of the New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed), Shaswar Abdulwahid, said on Tuesday that an agreement with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) could be signed within days, describing the talks as focused on a new governance framework in the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking at a press conference, Abdulwahid said another meeting with PUK leader Bafel Jalal Talabani is scheduled within the next two days, and a deal prepared in two packages could be finalized this week or next week and will be presented to the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the dominant political force in the Region.

According to Abdulwahid, the proposed agreement centers on mechanisms for governing the Kurdistan Region because the public institutions are “losing their importance day after day.”

Kurdish political parties continue negotiations over the formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet that it is still stalled due to disagreements since the Regional elections in 2024.

Abdulwahid urged political forces outside the KDP to agree on a candidate for prime minister, saying that parties seeking change should take “real steps” to reform the system of governance.

