Kurdistan’s taxation demands closure of New Generation Leader’s resort

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Region’s Taxation and State Real Estate Directorate requested the closure of Chavy Land, a resort owned by opposition New Generation Movement (Al-jeel Al-Jadeed) Head Shaswar Abdulwahid, over unpaid taxes.

In an official letter sent Sunday to al-Sulaymaniyah district authorities, Director General Kamal Tayeb confirmed that Chavy Land ignored repeated demands to settle arrears, including a final notice issued on July 15.

The directive cited Cabinet Resolution No. 13, issued August 7, which authorizes the suspension of companies that fail to meet tax obligations. It also noted that a lawsuit against Abdulwahid was filed last week in al-Sulaymaniyah court.

Opened in 2013 on Mount Goizha, Chavy Land spans 380 dunams and attracts over 1.5 million visitors annually, making it one of the Kurdistan Region’s largest tourism sites.

The closure request follows the August 12 arrest of Abdulwahid, whose bloc holds 15 parliamentary seats. A court in al-Sulaymaniyah has postponed its ruling on his case until August 28 and rejected a bail request, according to Shafaq News correspondent.

The Metro Center for Journalists’ Rights reported that his arrest was based on an August 3 in-absentia ruling by the al-Sulaymaniyah Misdemeanor Court, sentencing him to six months in prison and a six-million-dinar fine (about $4,000).