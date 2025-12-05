CENTCOM hails Syria’s interception of weapons bound for Hezbollah

Shafaq News – Damascus

The commander of the US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, said on Friday that Syrian security forces recently intercepted weapons shipments bound for Lebanon’s Hezbollah, praising the Syrian authorities for their action.

In a brief statement, Cooper emphasized that “the United States and its regional partners share a common interest in ensuring Hezbollah is disarmed.”

Earlier, Syrian security forces reported thwarting an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of landmines to Hezbollah. Authorities said the entire shipment was seized, four suspects were arrested, and a fifth individual was neutralized during clashes with patrols.