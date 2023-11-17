Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah weapons depot in Damascus, Syria

Shafaq News / Sources in Syria reported on Friday that Israeli airstrikes in Damascus after midnight targeted a weapons depot affiliated with the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited sources saying that "Israeli airstrikes targeted a weapons depot belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah in the area of Bahdaliyah on the road to Damascus International Airport."

One source added that "the Israeli shelling also targeted headquarters and points belonging to Hezbollah and Iranian-backed militias around Sayyida Zainab and the farms surrounding Damascus International Airport, as well as the electronic warfare management."

The source clarified that "the airstrikes resulted in the killing of two non-Syrian militia members backed by Iran," without providing further details.

Early Friday, Syrian state television stated that the Syrian air defenses intercepted "hostile targets" in the vicinity of the capital, Damascus.