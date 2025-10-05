Kurdistan court delays NGM head trial to November

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

A court in al-Sulaymaniyah postponed the trial of Shaswar Abdulwahid, head of the New Generation Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed-NGM), until November 3, judicial sources reported on Sunday.

The adjournment, they said, is part of standard legal proceedings related to the case.

The court had previously sentenced Abdulwahid to five months in prison following a complaint filed by a former lawmaker from his own movement.

The Kurdish Ministry of Finance announced previously plans for a public auction to sell 60 properties owned by “Gavi,” a company affiliated with Abdulwahid. The sale follows a series of lawsuits filed against the firm in recent months.