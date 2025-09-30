Rights network denounces violence against detained Kurdish opposition leader

Shafaq News –Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Alliance 19 network, a coalition of rights organizations, on Tuesday condemned what it described as acts of violence against Shaswar Abdulwahid, leader of the opposition New Generation Party (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed), during his transfer to the Al-Sulaymaniyah court.

Abdulwahid, whose party holds 15 seats in the Kurdistan Parliament, has faced a series of legal cases, including embezzlement allegations tied to his Nalia Company and the Cave Land project. Arrested in August 2025, he is serving prison terms in separate cases, while authorities have moved to recover nearly 92B dinars (about $70M) in debts through asset auctions.

In a statement, Alliance 19 cited MP Rebwar Abdulrahman, who alleged that a Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) security force of about 50 members mistreated Abdulwahid, dragging him while shackled and leaving him injured.

The network urged the International Committee of the Red Cross and Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights to investigate his condition and the reported mistreatment.

The New Generation Party also appealed to foreign embassies and democracy advocates in the Kurdistan Region to take up the case, calling for Abdulwahid’s trial to be transferred to Baghdad courts.