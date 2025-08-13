Trial date set: Kurdistan's New Generation Leader detention extended

Shafaq News — Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Wednesday, a court in al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, extended the detention of New Generation Movement (NGM) Leader Shaswar Abdulwahid until August 24 and scheduled his first hearing for August 21.

Abdulwahid was arrested a day earlier in the city’s German Village district under a judicial warrant linked to an undisclosed complaint. Police said the operation was conducted in accordance with legal procedures and under direct judicial supervision.

Rouwar Abdulrahman, Leader of the NGM parliamentary bloc that holds 15 seats in the Kurdistan Parliament, denounced the detention as “political,” accusing the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), one of the leading Kurdish parties, of orchestrating it. He added that the case stemmed from a video in which Abdulwahid criticized an oil revenue deal between Baghdad and Erbil.

"The move aimed to undermine the movement ahead of elections."

The PUK has yet to comment on the allegations.