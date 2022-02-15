Kurdistan's Presidency will not sponsor talks on the elections, official says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-15T11:43:09+0000

Shafaq News / The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region said today that it will not intervene in the talks taking place between the political parties regarding the upcoming September elections. This statement was made by Dilshad Shihab, the adviser to the President of the Kurdistan region, following a visit he paid for the new generation movement headquarters in Erbil. Shihab said that the elections concern the political parties and the parliamentary blocs only, noting that the Presidency of the region will not sponsor any talks, since it is not part of its duties. He added that President Nechirvan Barzani will respect the agreement that will be reached by the political parties, and will provide legal support through approving it. The blocs and parties in the Kurdistan Region support holding the elections on time, and so does President Barzani, according to Shihab.

related

Chia Taher resigns from his post in the New Generation movement

Date: 2020-08-18 09:19:31