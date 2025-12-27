Skills gap, data shortage shape Syria’s labor market outlook ahead of 2026

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria’s labor market is entering a critical phase ahead of 2026 amid major economic and legislative shifts, most notably the lifting of the US Caesar Act sanctions and a partial reopening toward the international economic system, labor market experts said.

Munir Abbas, chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Human Resources Foundation, told Shafaq News that Syria faces a sharp shortage of leadership and behavioral skills that complement technical expertise. He said many graduates enter the job market lacking basic communication, self-presentation, and teamwork skills, creating a serious challenge for employers.

Abbas pointed to a wide gap between university education outcomes and labor market needs, noting that current curricula do not reflect real job requirements. He said the absence of structured feedback from the labor market to educational institutions has contributed to disguised unemployment, while companies continue to complain about a lack of qualified candidates.

Despite the widespread perception of limited job opportunities, Abbas said practical experiences—such as job fairs—have shown that thousands of vacancies are available. In one event, 64 companies announced around 2,500 job openings. The core problem, he said, lies in weak linkage between job seekers and employers, as well as the absence of a unified national labor market platform.

He also highlighted the lack of a comprehensive national labor market database, describing it as a major obstacle for government agencies, international organizations, and civil society groups. “There are no up-to-date central statistics that can be used to design effective employment policies or attract quality investment,” Abbas said.

With expected economic openness following the lifting of sanctions, Abbas warned of potential competition from foreign labor, particularly skilled workers from labor-exporting countries. He stressed the need for protection and employment policies that prioritize Syrian workers, alongside accelerated retraining and upskilling programs aligned with international standards.

Abbas also noted the impact of artificial intelligence on employment, citing international reports that project the creation of around 78 million new jobs globally. He said Syria could benefit from these shifts by investing in continuous training, foreign languages, and internationally recognized certifications.

He added that Syria’s Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor is leading efforts to develop a Syria Employment Policy Program 2026, in partnership with international organizations including UNICEF and GIZ, as well as other UN bodies, to establish a clear roadmap for the labor market in the coming phase.

Separately, Louay Habbab, head of the Coordination Council of the NGO Forum in Syria, said non-governmental organizations are emerging as neutral and effective intermediaries capable of bringing together the public and private sectors and international organizations. He said NGOs are well positioned to identify real labor market needs on the ground, particularly in social development, environmental work, disability services, and nutrition.

Habbab concluded that Syria’s labor market suffers less from a lack of opportunities than from a shortage of skills, poor data availability, and weak coordination. With ongoing international and domestic changes, he said, the coming years will be decisive.