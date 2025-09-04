Syrian Americans lobby US Congress to repeal Caesar Act sanctions

Shafaq News – Washington

Dozens of Syrian American lawyers, doctors, business leaders, and activists gathered on Thursday at the US Capitol to urge lawmakers to repeal the Caesar Act sanctions that have constrained Syria’s economy since 2020.

The advocacy campaign—organized by the Syrian American Council and allied groups—focused on a bill introduced by Republican Representative Joe Wilson to eliminate the sanctions entirely, with delegates spending the day lobbying members of Congress.

Mohammad Alaa Ghanem, co-founder of the Syrian American lobby and head of political affairs at the council, told Shafaq News that temporary waivers granted by past administrations are inadequate, warning that foreign investment will remain frozen as long as the law stands.

After a morning strategy session, participants divided into teams to press lawmakers, with attorney Samir Sabounji stressing to our agency that the matter now rests with Congress, while Cuban American activist Alberto Hernandez framed repeal as both a Syrian recovery issue and a US national security concern.

Lina Arkaoui met Representative Greg Stanton, arguing that lifting sanctions would open the door to reconstruction and allow displaced Syrians to return after years of war. Organizers also pointed to bipartisan interest, citing backing from Representative Maxine Waters and Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

At day’s end, Wilson displayed a photo of US President Donald Trump with Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa, describing the sanctions as “rigid” measures that deter investment and delay refugee returns.

While noting that he is working with Armed Services Committee colleagues on amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act to ignite debate on sanctions and promote economic engagement with Syria, Wilson emphasized that the Syrian diaspora and religious minorities must be included in any future government to build international support for lifting restrictions. He further criticized Israel’s repeated strikes in Syria, arguing that continued military action undermines long-term stability.

Representative Marlin Stutzman, a member of the House Financial Services Committee who visited Jobar and Saydnaya in April, described Syria as facing a “historic opportunity” for recovery, urging a transition beyond al-Assad era while acknowledging Syrians’ resilience. The debate in Congress, he stressed, now focuses on how, not if, sanctions should be lifted.

The Syrian American advocacy groups, according to Hernandez, have shifted from pushing to extend sanctions to campaigning for repeal, expressing confidence that bipartisan momentum is building ahead of a key House vote next week.

Activists left Capitol Hill optimistic that Thursday’s campaign could mark the beginning of a policy shift toward reconstruction and economic recovery in Syria.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.