Exclusive: Washington backs Israel-Syria peace efforts

Shafaq News/ The United States continues to support efforts to establish long-term stability between Israel and Syria, a State Department spokesperson confirmed exclusively to Shafaq News.

“Efforts that lead to lasting stability between Israel and Syria remain a priority,” the spokesperson said, adding that “stability and peace in Syria serve the security interests of all parties.”

When questioned about Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory, the spokesperson referred inquiries to Israeli authorities. “Questions regarding military operations should be directed to the Israeli authorities.”

The statement comes amid reports of direct communication between Syrian and Israeli officials aimed at reducing tensions and preventing a wider confrontation along the border.

In an interview published in the Jewish Journal, Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara expressed support for ending cross-border hostilities with Israel, noting that “prosperity cannot thrive in an atmosphere of fear.” He also highlighted the potential for cooperation on shared security challenges, reflecting a shift in the regional landscape.

Since the collapse of the previous government, southern Syria has seen increasing instability, including Israeli patrols in Quneitra province and the establishment of new checkpoints between Khan Arnabah and Jaba.

Al-Shara called for a return to the 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel, describing it as “a fundamental safeguard for mutual restraint and the protection of civilians, particularly the Druze communities in the Golan Heights.”