20+ Israeli airstrikes target multiple sites across Syria

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Israeli fighter jets carried out more than 20 airstrikes across several provinces in Syria, marking one of the most extensive aerial offensives in recent months, according to Syrian state media and local sources.

Targets included areas near the villages of Mothbin and Izraa in the countryside of Daraa, while more than seven strikes hit locations around Damascus, particularly in the Harasta and Al-Tall districts. In northern Syria, Israeli forces struck positions near the village of Shatha in Hama’s countryside as well as a Syrian air defense battalion in Latakia, previously targeted in earlier operations.

Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reported that one civilian was killed in the Harasta strikes.

Additionally, a Syrian security source informed Shafaq News that the raids targeted sites used by units affiliated with Syrian General Intelligence, which had been involved in recent clashes in the Suwayda region.

The Israeli military confirmed the operation, indicating it had struck military positions, anti-aircraft systems, and infrastructure linked to surface-to-air missile capabilities inside Syrian territory.

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian government on the broader impact of the strikes.