Israeli forces advance into Syria, target 250 military sites across the country

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israeli tanks have begun advancing into the southern outskirts of Damascus, as reported by Syrian sources and Israeli media.

“The operations are concentrated in the buffer zone near Damascus, approximately 30 kilometers from the capital,” according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

In a ground movement, Israeli forces have established full control over Mount Hermon and the Quneitra region, further solidifying their dominance over the Golan Heights. The IDF stated that “their objective is to prevent the transfer of heavy weaponry and advanced missiles to militant groups.”

Moreover, Israeli media revealed that “Israel had informed the US of its plans to deploy forces into Syrian territory without facing any opposition from the American side.”

Earlier today, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the Israeli military has conducted approximately 250 airstrikes across Syria since the fall of President Bashar Al-Assad two days ago, destroying “key military sites” in the country.

“These airstrikes targeted most Syrian provinces, including airports, warehouses, aircraft squadrons, radars, military signal stations, weapons and ammunition depots, scientific research centers, air defense systems, an air defense installation, and warships at the port of Latakia in the northwest of the country,” SOHR added.

It also provided a detailed list of the military targets hit by the Israeli strikes, indicating that the attacks were “aimed at destroying the remaining weapons in warehouses and military units previously controlled by the former regime forces.”