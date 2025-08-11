US Congressman's visit to Syria: Abraham Accords on table

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Monday, US Congressman Abraham Hamadeh met with Syria’s transitional president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, in Damascus to discuss efforts toward normalization with Israel and the delivery of aid to Suwayda province.

A statement from Hamadeh’s media office, indicated that the six-hour meeting focused on humanitarian and political issues, including facilitating medical and humanitarian assistance to Suwayda.

The discussions also covered plans to return American activist Kayla Mueller’s remains to her family in Arizona.

Highlighting the "need for comprehensive security and peace across all Syrian communities," Hamadeh emphasized measures introduced during President Donald Trump’s administration aimed at lifting certain sanctions and supporting Syria’s reconstruction after years of conflict.

Damascus has yet to provide an official response to the meeting’s details.

This visit follows earlier meetings between Syrian and Israeli officials in Baku and Paris, where both parties explored the possibility of normalizing relations and joining the Abraham Accords.