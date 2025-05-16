Israeli, Syrian officials met in Azerbaijan

Shafaq News/ Israel and Syria’s transitional government have recently held direct talks in Azerbaijan, a senior Israeli source told CNN on Friday.

According to the source, the meeting was attended by Israeli military operations chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk and Syrian government representatives, with Turkish officials present. It is the first report of face-to-face contact between Israel and Syria under the leadership of interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

While Syrian officials have not commented on the meeting, Al-Sharaa revealed last week that his government was engaged in indirect talks with Israel to halt attacks on Syrian territory, warning against a potential loss of control by both sides.

The Israeli army confirmed Basiuk’s visit to Azerbaijan but denied direct talks with Syrian officials, saying the trip was aimed at coordinating with Turkiye on security issues related to Syria.

This development comes days after US President Donald Trump met with Al-Sharaa in Riyadh, pledging to lift sanctions imposed on the former Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.

According to the White House, Trump urged Al-Sharaa to normalize relations with Israel, expel foreign and Palestinian militants from Syria, and support efforts to prevent the resurgence of ISIS.

Meanwhile, the US Treasury announced earlier today that it was working to implement new authorizations under Trump’s direction that would allow foreign investment in Syria’s economy, banking sector, and infrastructure. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would issue sanctions waivers but clarified that sanctions would not be fully lifted until further progress is made.

Treasury is working with our colleagues at the State Department and National Security Council to execute the President’s direction on Syria sanctions. We look forward to implementing the necessary authorizations that would be critical to bringing new investment into Syria.… — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) May 15, 2025

The diplomatic overture comes amid rising tension on the ground in southern Syria. On May 16, Israeli forces entered Kudna village in Quneitra countryside, setting up a checkpoint and inspecting residents, prompting anger among locals, SOHR reported. The move followed the recent withdrawal of six Israeli tanks from nearby villages, with no official explanation provided for either the incursion or the pullback.