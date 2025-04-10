Turkiye, Israel hold talks to avert Syria clash

Shafaq News/ Turkiye and Israel held technical discussions in Azerbaijan this week aimed at establishing a direct communication mechanism to prevent military clashes in Syria, officials from both countries confirmed on Thursday.

An Israeli political source told the Times of Israel that Israel’s delegation raised concerns about possible Turkish deployments in central Syria, particularly around Palmyra, warning that any such move would cross a “red line.”

The Syrian government “bears responsibility” for preventing the expansion of foreign military bases, the source stated, adding, “Any activity threatening Israeli security could undermine President Ahmed Al-Sharaa’s rule.”

The Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed in a statement that a delegation led by National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi met with Turkish officials in Azerbaijan on Wednesday. The Israeli team included senior representatives from the Defense Ministry and intelligence agencies.

"Both sides outlined their respective regional interests and agreed to maintain open communication to help preserve security and stability," Netanyahu’s office revealed.

For his part, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan affirmed the talks, saying Ankara does not seek confrontation with any actor in Syria. “We maintain similar deconfliction channels with the US and Russia. Syria is a sovereign state, and we are adapting to evolving dynamics,” Fidan told CNN Turk.

He also disclosed that Turkiye has officially suspended its diplomatic and commercial relations with Israel.

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar accused Turkiye of seeking to establish a “Turkish protectorate” in Syria and warned that Ankara’s growing military presence in the region poses a strategic threat. His comments followed Israeli airstrikes on Syrian targets and internal discussions among senior defense officials in Tel Aviv.

Fidan condemned Israel’s military escalation, warned of its impact on regional stability, and reaffirmed Turkiye’s support for Syrian sovereignty.