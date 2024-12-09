US calls Assad's fall a "historic opportunity," Israel affirms it will reshape the Middle East

Shafaq News/ The United States described the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria as a "historic opportunity," while Israel emphasized that it would change the Middle East.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated, "The end of this regime is a defeat for all who enabled its barbarity and its corruption, none more than Iran, Hezbollah and Russia. So, this moment presents a historic opportunity, but it also carries considerable risks."

"History shows how quickly moments of promise can descend into conflict and violence. ISIS will try to use this period to re-establish its capabilities, to create safe havens. As our precision strikes over the weekend demonstrate, we are determined not to let that happen,” he added.

Blinken welcomed the Syrian opposition leaders' statement on forming an inclusive government but emphasized that the real measure is the commitment to making it happen.

He further pointed out that the US is committed to preventing Syria from facing “fragmentation and the spread of terrorism and extremism,” confirming that the Syrian people should determine its country's future.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Yesterday (Sunday) marked a new chapter in Middle Eastern history as the Assad regime collapsed after 54 years of rule."

"We are methodically dismantling the Axis of Evil. I said we would change the Middle East—we destroyed Hamas brigades, struck Hezbollah in Lebanon, and killed Nasrallah,” he added.

Netanyahu noted that while the Axis of Evil is not over, "we are changing the Middle East and strengthening our position as a central state in the region." He acknowledged the significant challenges, affirming that Israel is working to ensure its security in light of the new situation in Syria.