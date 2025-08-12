Kurdistan’s New Generation leader Shaswar Abdulwahid detained

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Tuesday, Al-Sulaymaniyah security forces detained Shaswar Abdulwahid, the leader of the “New Generation” movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed- NGM).

A security source informed Shafaq News that Abdulwahid was taken into custody in the German Village area following a complaint filed against him.

The details and nature of the complaint were not disclosed.

Security officials have yet to issue a statement regarding the arrest.

Known for its reformist agenda and youth-driven activism, the New Generation movement currently holds 15 seats in the Kurdistan Parliament.