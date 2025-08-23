Sheikh Jangi faces murder charges after deadly raid

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Lahur Sheikh Jangi, Head of the People’s Front (Bərêy Gel–PFP), appeared before the Asayish Court in Qala Chwalan on Saturday to face an investigative judge, informed sources told Shafaq News.

According to the sources, Sheikh Jangi is charged under Articles 56 and 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code on premeditated murder in connection with clashes in central al-Sulaymaniyah, which broke out late Thursday when counter-terrorism forces, commandos, and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Asayish stormed the Lalezar Hotel to enforce arrest warrants against him, leaving at least three people dead and around ten others wounded.

Investigators are also examining broader allegations linked to the unrest, which caused damage to homes, businesses, vehicles, and tourist sites, with proceedings expected to continue in the coming days.

Once co-leader of the PUK before being sidelined by the group’s Leader Bafel Talabani in 2021, Sheikh Jangi later founded the People’s Front, which won two seats in the 2024 Kurdistan parliamentary elections.