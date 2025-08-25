KDP calls for restraint following Lahur Sheikh Jangi arrest

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Monday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) urged restraint after Lahur Sheikh Jangi was arrest in al-Sulaymaniyah, an operation that left several people dead.

In a statement, the KDP’s political bureau highlighted the need to protect security and stability, stressing that political differences should be resolved through dialogue. It also warned that actions threatening stability, coexistence, or the Region’s reputation undermine the public interest.

“All sides should avoid escalation, respect state institutions, and halt inflammatory rhetoric,” the statement added.

The call for calm followed clashes last week between security forces and Sheikh Jangi’s guards after a court issued a warrant for his arrest. Sheikh Jangi was detained along with his brothers, Polad and Aso, during a raid on his residence at the Lalazar Hotel in Sarchinar.

Sheikh Jangi, a former co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), was removed from his post by Bafel Talabani in 2021 after an internal party split. He later established the People’s Front (PFP), which won two seats in the 2024 Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

Sources cited by Shafaq News also confirmed that a security delegation from Baghdad later visited the Kurdistan Region to assess the circumstances surrounding the arrests and clashes.