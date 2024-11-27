KDP launches government formation talks in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) began, on Wednesday, discussions with political parties in Al-Sulaymaniyah Province to form the next government in the Kurdistan region, following the parliamentary elections.

Dilshad Shehab, a member of the KDP’s negotiating delegation, confirmed the talks during a briefing to reporters. “Starting today, dialogues between political parties will focus on forming the tenth cabinet. We aim to achieve consensus that serves the interests of the Region and ensures political stability,” he said.

Shehab emphasized that the KDP is open to discussions with all political groups without preconditions. “Kurdistan is entering a significant phase with great responsibility entrusted by voters through their ballots,” he added.

The discussions come after Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a decree calling for the first parliamentary session of the new term on Dec. 2.

The Oct. 20, 2024, election marked the sixth parliamentary cycle, with voting conducted across four provinces. Final results, announced on Oct. 30, showed the KDP securing 39 seats with approximately 809,197 votes.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) ranked second with 23 seats, garnering around 408,141 votes. New Generation Movement claimed 15 seats with 290,991 votes, followed by the Kurdistan Islamic Union with seven seats.