US urges KDP to expedite formation of “inclusive government” in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ The United States stressed the urgent need to form an “inclusive government” in the Kurdistan Region, the US Consulate in Erbil announced on Wednesday.

On X, the consulate revealed that US Consul General Steven Bitner, met with Hemin Hawrami, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) Organizational Bureau. During the meeting, Bitner underscored “the urgency of forming an inclusive government and implementing a parliamentary agenda that will benefit all residents of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

“They also discussed regional dynamics and U.S. efforts to support #Peshmerga reform,” the consulate added.

On Tuesday, the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) concluded their latest meeting in Erbil without reaching a consensus on forming the Kurdistan Region’s new government. The meeting marked the third formal round of discussions between the two leading parties since the parliamentary elections in October 2024.

Despite the progress made in earlier sessions, no definitive agreement was reached during Tuesday's meeting. However, both parties expressed their commitment to continuing dialogue to resolve outstanding differences and agreed to reconvene on Thursday, January 9.

The October 2024 parliamentary elections cemented the KDP's position as the leading party, securing 39 seats, while the PUK followed with 23 seats.

Other results included:

- New Generation Movement: 15 seats

- Kurdistan Islamic Union: 7 seats

- Halwest Movement: 4 seats

- Kurdistan Justice Group: 3 seats

- People's Front: 2 seats

- Change Movement (Gorran): 1 seat

- Kurdistan Regional Alliance: 1 seat

- Component Quota: 5 seats