PM Barzani congratulates Lebanon on formation of new government

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated Lebanon on the formation of its new government, offering support for the country's stability and progress.

"Congratulations to Lebanon on the formation of a new government led by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam," Barzani wrote on X.

He added, "I wish PM Salam and his cabinet success in bringing security, stability and prosperity for the people of Lebanon. The KRG stands ready to help."

Lebanon’s presidency announced on Saturday the formation of a new 24-member cabinet under Salam, following weeks of intensive negotiations with the country's major political parties.

The country had been in a political deadlock since October 2022, when the term of former President Michel Aoun ended without a successor in place. Amid the presidential vacancy, Najib Mikati's government continued in a caretaker capacity.