Three explosions rock Erbil in fresh strike on Iranian Kurdish opposition site

Three explosions struck Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, on Tuesday as the headquarters of the opposition Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in Koya district came under renewed attack.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the bombardment targeted the Azadi camp and was carried out by three drones.

Earlier today, the same site was hit in a separate attack, resulting in minor injuries to one party member.

The extent of the damage from the latest strike has not yet been confirmed.