Lebanese Army pulls back from forward positions in South amid rising tensions

The Lebanese Army has withdrawn from seven positions established around two months ago in southern Lebanon, redeploying troops from forward posts along the border with Israel to alternative locations, local media reported on Tuesday.

The army said it vacated sites in Aita al-Shaab, Al-Qawzah, Debel, Ramya, Ain Ebel, and Rmeish.

Reports also indicated that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), first deployed in 1978 and expanded after the 2006 war, has begun evacuating non-essential personnel amid rising tensions. The mission, which includes troops from more than 40 countries, monitors the 120-kilometer Blue Line established by the UN in 2000 and had approximately 9,900 personnel as of November 2025.

Separately, Haaretz reported that the Israeli army intends to continue evacuating residents from first- and second-line border villages. Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he had authorized the military to advance and assume control of additional strategic areas inside Lebanon.