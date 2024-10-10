Lebanese Army arrests Syrians recruited by Israel to monitor strike impact

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese Army announced on Thursday the arrest of two Syrians recruited by Israel through social media to gather information on the effects of its airstrikes on Lebanon.

The army stated, "As a result of surveillance and monitoring operations targeting espionage networks and Israeli agents, a patrol from the Directorate of Intelligence arrested the Syrians (M.A.) and (B.A.) for photographing various locations, documenting the effects of enemy airstrikes, and monitoring search and rescue operations to verify the outcomes."

Investigations with the detainees have commenced under the supervision of the relevant judiciary.

This development comes amid the intense bombardment by Israel on various areas of Lebanon, resulting in over 2,000 deaths and more than 10,000 injuries, including women and children, with Israel claiming it is targeting Hezbollah positions, which in turn responds by launching rockets aimed at northern Israel, primarily targeting military installations.

Israel claims its objective is to push Hezbollah away from its borders and weaken the group's military capabilities, aiming to facilitate the return of around 60,000 Israeli residents who were forced to evacuate from the northern region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will continue striking Hezbollah “with full force” and will not stop until all of its goals are achieved.