US plan to end Israeli war on Lebanon includes Arab forces, Lebanese MP reveals

Shafaq News/ The US plan to end Israel’s war on Lebanon includes a provision for deploying Arab forces alongside international troops, Lebanese MP Wael Abou-Faour revealed.

Abou-Faour's remarks coincide with the arrival of US Presidential envoy Amos Hochstein in Lebanon to resume ceasefire talks between Hezbollah and Israel, as Israeli actions have resulted in over 3,500 deaths, including women and children, and displaced nearly 1.5 million people in Lebanon.

In a televised interview, Abou-Faour called the relationship between Hezbollah's weapons and the Lebanese state “the most contentious issue,” stressing the need for Lebanon to “restore unity and begin internal dialogue after the war."

The Lebanese MP accused Israel of “non-compliance” with UN Resolution 1701, reaffirming confidence in the Lebanese Army's capabilities. “While the latest proposal includes deploying Arab forces, the final decision rests with the Lebanese Army,” he clarified.

Regarding the Lebanese Army's role, the MP highlighted its key contribution to maintaining internal stability, noting its “effective management of the situation for some time.” He called for refraining from criticizing the army, which is “respected by all political factions.”

“The army, tasked by the government, upholds national integrity and is uninvolved in political conflicts,” he explained, mentioning ongoing legal proposals to extend the Lebanese Army Commander's term as parliamentary blocs discuss the matter.

Notably, the Lebanese Army Commander’s term is set to expire soon, leaving the army without a leader. Parliamentary blocs are pushing to extend his service until a new president is elected, as only the president can appoint the commander.