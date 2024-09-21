US National Security Advisor warns of high escalation risk between Israel and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concerns over the significant risk of escalation between Israel and Lebanon.

Commenting on recent Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Sullivan stated, "It is a good outcome when people are brought to justice," adding, "The US has not yet reached a point where we are ready to put something on the table."

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military announced that it had dismantled most of Hezbollah's leadership structure following an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

The Israeli army vowed in a statement to "continue targeting anyone who threatens Israel’s security on all fronts."

Since October, the Israeli military has conducted strikes that have killed key senior Hezbollah leaders, delivering a heavy blow to the group.

The most recent target was Ahmad Wahbi, who had led Hezbollah's elite Al-Radwan Unit until early this year, killed in an F-35 airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The strike also claimed the life of Ibrahim Aqil, the founder and current commander of Al-Radwan Unit.

Aqil's death followed the killing of Hezbollah’s top military leader, Fuad Shukur, one of the party's founders, who was killed in a drone strike in southern Beirut at the end of July.