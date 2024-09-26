US, France, Gulf states call for 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the United States, France, and several European and Gulf nations called for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, urging both countries to halt hostilities to prevent further regional escalation.

The joint statement, issued by the White House, also expressed support for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"The situation between Lebanon and Israel since October 8, 2023, is untenable and poses an unacceptable risk of a wider regional conflict," the statement read. "The countries called for an immediate ceasefire along the Lebanon-Israel border, creating space for diplomatic efforts to reach a lasting solution."

The US, France, the European Union, Germany, Canada, Australia, Italy, Japan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar endorsed the appeal. The statement emphasized the need for both governments (Lebanon and Israel) to agree to the temporary truce without delay, highlighting the urgency of protecting civilians.

Israel expanded its airstrikes on Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least 81 people, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health. Israeli military Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi noted that the air raids were "paving the way for a potential ground operation," fueling concerns of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Israeli strikes have targeted Hezbollah leaders and hundreds of sites across Lebanon this week, prompting a mass exodus. More than 90,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon, the UN said.

In retaliation, Hezbollah has launched a barrage of rockets toward Israel, escalating tensions along the volatile northern front.

Israel reported that its fighter jets struck targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, a Hezbollah stronghold. The Israeli military announced plans to deploy two reserve brigades for operational duties on the northern front, raising fears of a looming ground invasion.

Lebanese hospitals remain overwhelmed with casualties from the airstrikes, particularly after Monday's bombardment killed more than 550 people, marking the deadliest day in Lebanon since the civil war ended in 1990.