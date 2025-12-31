President Barzani urges dialogue and constitutional solutions in New Year message

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday extended New Year greetings for 2026, highlighting the importance of unity, cooperation, and constitutional adherence.

In a statement, Barzani conveyed his wishes to the people of Kurdistan across all communities, the families of martyrs, the Peshmerga forces, security personnel, and the broader population of Iraq and beyond. He expressed hope that the new year would fulfill aspirations, resolve ongoing crises, and create opportunities for prosperity and well-being.

Calling on political forces and communities to use the New Year as an opportunity to set aside conflicts and embrace a spirit of tolerance, solidarity, and cooperation, the Kurdish President emphasized that “mutual acceptance, coexistence, and collaboration are key to protecting achievements and safeguarding constitutional rights.

ساڵی نوێی زایينی (2026)، به‌ گه‌رمى له‌ كوردستانييانى خۆشه‌ويست به‌ هه‌موو پێكهاته‌كانييه‌وه‌، له‌ کەسوکاری سەربەرزی شەهیدان، پێشمەرگە قارەمانەکان، هێزە ئەمنییەکان و تەواوی گەلانی عێراق و جیهان پيرۆز دەکەم. هیوادارم ساڵی نوێ، ساڵی بەدیهاتنی هیواکان، کۆتاییهاتنی قەیرانەکان و… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) December 31, 2025

He reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to dialogue and understanding, describing it as a pillar of peace and stability both locally and regionally.

Barzani also urged citizens to approach 2026 with hope and optimism, assuring that efforts will continue to consolidate stability and enhance the welfare of the people.

