On New Year, KRI President Barzani committed to collaborating with Iraq to develop “sustainable solutions”

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani affirmed the Region's commitment to cooperating with the Iraqi government to face challenges and find “sustainable solutions.”

In a statement marking the New Year, Barzani congratulated “the people of Kurdistan, especially to the esteemed families of the fallen heroes, the courageous Peshmergas, the security forces, and all the diverse communities of Kurdistan,” conveying his “best wishes to the people of Iraq and the world,” and hoping that “the coming year brings peace, stability, development, and joy to all.”

“In 2024, significant regional transformations took place, with political and security challenges impacting the overall circumstances across the region. These changes necessitate a heightened level of introspection and the reinforcement of our internal unity to effectively address the threats to security and stability, while also capitalizing on emerging opportunities,” he added.

The Kurdish president also urged “all political parties and communities within Kurdistan to collaborate in order to bridge existing differences and advance with a sense of collective national duty. In this context, unity and cooperative efforts represent the sole means to fortify the standing of the Kurdistan Region and safeguard our rightful entitlements. Consequently, I stress the necessity of expediting the establishment of the new cabinet for the Kurdistan Regional Government.”

Moreover, he reaffirmed the KRI's commitment to “collaborating with the Iraqi Federal Government, as well as with regional and international partners, to tackle shared challenges and develop sustainable solutions to existing issues. This cooperation is essential for fostering stability, peace, and development within Iraq and the broader region, while also promoting harmonious coexistence among the diverse peoples and communities in the region.”

Barzani further confirmed that the Region “possesses the capacity to surmount its challenges and advance towards a more promising future for subsequent generations, driven by the steadfast determination of its diverse communities and committed political forces.”

“It is our hope that the New Year will serve as a catalyst for dedicated efforts and the realization of our people's aspirations,” he concluded.