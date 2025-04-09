Iraqi forces thwart smuggling of over 30 in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk arrested three suspects while they were allegedly smuggling over 30 people toward Baghdad, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The arrests were carried out in what the ministry described as a “well-executed ambush” based on precise intelligence. The 31 individuals, of various nationalities, were being transported in a truck originating from northern provinces.

All detainees were referred to investigative authorities, the ministry added. It did not clarify whether those being smuggled were trafficking victims or undocumented migrants.

Northern Iraq, particularly Kirkuk, has become a key transit route for smuggling and trafficking due to its location between the Kurdistan Region and central Iraq. Gaps in security have allowed organized networks to operate across provincial and sometimes international lines.

In response, Iraqi authorities have ramped up crackdowns in recent years, citing growing concerns over irregular migration and the exploitation of vulnerable groups, including foreign nationals and displaced persons.