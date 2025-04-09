China hit with 125% tariff as Trump offers 90-day pause to others

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump escalated trade pressure on China while extending a temporary tariff reprieve to dozens of other countries.

In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Beijing of destabilizing global markets, warning that its trade conduct is “no longer sustainable or acceptable.” He announced an immediate tariff increase on Chinese goods, raising the rate to 125%.

Conversely, Trump introduced a “90-day pause” and a reduced 10% tariff for over 75 countries currently engaged in trade negotiations with Washington. He credited these nations for refraining from retaliation, noting ongoing talks involving the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the US Trade Representative.

Earlier in the day, a separate 104% tariff on Chinese imports had already taken effect. In response, China raised its tariffs on US goods from 34% to 84%, effective April 10.