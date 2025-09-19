Trump and Xi plan to meet following "constructive" phone call

Shafaq News – Washington

On Friday, US President Donald Trump reported progress during a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on several key issues, including discussions over a potential TikTok deal, though no formal agreement was reached.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that the call covered trade, fentanyl, the need to end the Russia-Ukraine war, and approval of a TikTok deal.

He also outlined plans to meet Xi during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, highlighting that Xi will visit the US “at the right time.”

Xi described the conversation as constructive, urging the US to avoid “unilateral” trade restrictions while maintaining a “non-discriminatory” environment for Chinese companies, TikTok among them.

Chinese media further reported that Xi emphasized the importance of avoiding measures that could undermine progress achieved through previous rounds of negotiations.

Relations between the US and China remain strained over multiple issues, particularly export tariffs. Since 2024, trade tensions between the two countries have intensified, with tariffs on both sides reaching unprecedented levels. US duties on Chinese imports climbed to 145%, while China responded with tariffs of 125% on American goods, targeting energy, agricultural, and industrial products. These measures have sharply disrupted trade, causing Chinese exports to the US to fall by more than a third.