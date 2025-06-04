President Trump: China deal extremely difficult

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump described efforts to reach a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping as “extremely difficult,” as a new wave of tariffs on Chinese metal imports took effect.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “I have always liked President Xi, and I still do respect him, but getting a deal done with him is extremely difficult,” referencing ongoing tensions in broader US-China trade negotiations.

The statement came as the United States raised tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%, measures Trump framed as part of a drive to strengthen key sectors of American industry.

“This increase will help safeguard America’s steel and aluminum industries,” he wrote. “We are building steel and aluminum industries stronger than ever before, and we will not allow unfair competition to weaken our national economy.” He added, “Because of tariffs, our economy is booming.”

These developments unfolded despite the Geneva accord signed in May, which included a 90-day suspension of triple-digit tariffs and a pledge from Beijing to lower specific trade barriers affecting metals critical to US technology and defense supply chains.

Chinese officials dismissed suggestions that Beijing had violated the agreement. The Ministry of Commerce had instead accused Washington of destabilizing trade relations through fresh restrictions and abrupt policy adjustments. “The US government has unilaterally and repeatedly provoked new economic and trade frictions,” the ministry noted, citing limits on AI chip exports, bans on chip design software, and visa cancellations for Chinese students as actions that run counter to the agreement’s intent.

Beijing warned of “forceful measures” in response but did not elaborate on what steps might follow.