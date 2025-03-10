Trump to visit China in April, sources reveal

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump is expected to visit China in early April, according to multiple diplomatic sources cited by the South China Morning Post.

The newspaper reported that both Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are eager for the other to make the first visit, hoping to present it as a diplomatic victory. Initial discussions have centered around Trump’s visit to China.

One source told the paper that the two countries are in talks to hold a summit between Trump and Xi, aiming for a meeting in April, although the exact dates have yet to be finalized.

Another source indicated that the US president’s visit to China is anticipated to occur in April or May.

Earlier, Trump had mentioned he might visit China in 2025 if invited. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that Trump might visit China within his first 100 days in office and the trip could be driven by Republican efforts to strengthen ties with Xi Jinping, which have soured under President Joe Biden.

Trump visited China in 2017 during his first term, nearly a year after taking office. In January, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Beijing was ready to maintain engagement with the new US administration and work together to strengthen Sino-American cooperation.