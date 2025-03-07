Trump policies cause global boycott of US products

Shafaq News/ Calls for boycotting American products are growing across Canada, Europe, and beyond, following US President Donald Trump’s new trade policies.

Trump recently ordered higher tariffs on imports from Canada, Europe, China, Mexico, and other countries, before suspending the order again.

The campaign began in Canada in early February 2025, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encouraged citizens to buy locally-made products and vacation domestically instead of US products and destinations.

The initiative gained traction, with social media users circulating lists of American brands to avoid. The US Travel Association has warned that a drop in Canadian tourism to the US could result in losses exceeding $2.1 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

The boycott soon expanded to Europe, where the Danish government launched a 'Boycott US Products' initiative in response to what it called an “unfair trade offensive” by Washington. The group, which now has over 60,000 members, has become a platform for discussing European alternatives to US brands.

On February 19, a similar movement emerged in Sweden, attracting nearly 55,000 members on Facebook. Organizers say the initiative stemmed from frustration with increasing economic uncertainty since Trump’s inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Beyond government-backed efforts, grassroots campaigns have also gained traction. After the heated Oval Office confrontation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, anti-US sentiment intensified, leading to the creation of more boycott groups, including one founded by hip-hop producer Edward Rossi, who launched a campaign under the slogan: "Tired of funding American imperialism? Take action."

With over 9,000 members, Rossi told France 3 that he felt compelled to act and share his frustration with others who felt the same way. "We may not have weapons, but we have our wallets," he said. Social media platforms have since become hubs for discussing practical ways to reduce dependence on American brands.

In France, consumers have started switching to local alternatives. Popular replacements include "Breizh Cola" for Coca-Cola, "Burger Quick" instead of McDonald's, and "Columbus Café" over Starbucks. The trend has also extended to baby products, with French-made diapers gaining traction over Pampers, and calls for a Tesla boycott influencing the automotive sector. Online users have encouraged moving away from US-based platforms like Amazon, Netflix, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and X.

While the boycott movement continues to gain momentum, its economic impact on US businesses remains uncertain, with some experts cautioning that many targeted brands manufacture their products locally in European factories, employing thousands of European workers, particularly in the agri-food sector.