Canada, Mexico and China face tariffs on Saturday, White House announces

Shafaq News/ The White House said, on Friday, that President Donald Trump will carry out his threat on Saturday to impose significant tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China.

White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt told reporters that "the President will impose 25% tariffs on Mexico, 25% on Canada, and 10% on China due to the illegal fentanyl they produce and allow to be distributed in our country."

During his campaign, Trump declared his intention to impose tariffs ranging from 10% to 20% on all imported goods to the US, with rates potentially rising to 60% to 100% for products from China.

China is the third-largest importer to the US by value, after the European Union and Mexico, but it has been the largest source of the US's trade deficit, with a deficit of $270 billion (257 billion euros) in the first 11 months of 2024.