China, Mexico, and Canada slam Trump’s tariffs, vow action

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, China, Mexico, and Canada condemned the new tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, vowing to take reciprocal measures.

In a statement, China's Ministry of Commerce expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition to Trump's decision, vowing to take "corresponding countermeasures to firmly safeguard its rights and interests."

The country also confirmed that Trump's move "seriously violates" international trade rules, urging the US to "engage in frank dialogue and strengthen cooperation" while vowing to file a complaint against Washington at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“There is no winner in a trade war.”

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo denounced Trump’s accusation that her government is linked to drug trafficking and promised countermeasures in response to the US President’s tariff imposition. "We categorically reject the White House's false claim that the Mexican government has formed alliances with criminal organizations," she wrote on X. "I am instructing the Secretariat of Economy to implement Plan B, which includes tariff and non-tariff measures to protect Mexico’s interests."

Similarly, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his country would impose tariffs on the US starting Tuesday in response to Trump’s measures. Canada will immediately apply tariffs on CAD 30 billion worth of American goods, with additional tariffs on CAD 125 billion worth of US products to be imposed within 21 days.

"And as part of our response, we are considering with the provinces and territories, several non-tariff measures, including some relating to critical minerals, energy procurement and other partnerships," Trudeau added.

On Saturday, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on the United States' key trade partners—Canada, Mexico, and China—with a lower rate applied to Canadian energy imports, the White House announced.

Washington will reportedly impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, along with a 10% tariff on Canadian energy resources, until both countries cooperate with the US to combat drug trafficking and illegal immigration. Meanwhile, imports from China will face a 10% tariff, in addition to existing duties.

Trump's order includes a mechanism to further raise tariffs if countries retaliate against the US.

The tariffs, in the US president's view, are intended to pressure countries to do more to curb the flow of fentanyl into the United States, while also aligning with his protectionist policies aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and generating federal revenue.