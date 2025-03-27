China rejects Trump’s tariff offer in TikTok sale negotiations

Shafaq News/ China has rejected a proposal by US President Donald Trump to ease tariffs in exchange for Beijing’s approval of TikTok’s sale.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reiterated China’s firm opposition to additional US tariffs, stating that its stance on TikTok remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, Beijing warned that "no one wins in a trade war" after Trump announced a 25% tariff on foreign-made cars. Guo emphasized during a press briefing that economic prosperity "cannot be achieved through tariffs."

Trump has long sought to force TikTok’s sale, arguing that China must "play a role" in facilitating the deal. "I might offer them a slight tariff reduction or something to make it happen," he said.

Washington seems deeply concerned over TikTok’s rapid rise as a competitor to US tech giants. Since 2020, Trump has pushed to ban the app, accusing the Chinese Communist Party of using it to influence US elections.

Two months ago, Trump signaled openness to a potential acquisition by his close advisor and billionaire Elon Musk.