Post-tariffs: Trump urges US company relocations

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, President Donald Trump urged companies to relocate operations to the United States, highlighting newly introduced incentives following the rollout of sweeping tariffs.

“This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States,” Trump posted on Truth Social, citing zero tariffs, expedited energy approvals, and the removal of environmental delays as key advantages.

“DON’T WAIT, DO IT NOW!”

The latest tariffs, which took effect earlier in the day, target imports from dozens of countries, including a 104% duty on Chinese goods.

China responded by announcing an increase in tariffs on US products to 84%, up from 34%, effective Thursday. China’s Ministry of Finance also confirmed it would file a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization.

Beijing further escalated the dispute by adding six US firms to its “unreliable entities” list and imposing export restrictions on 12 others.

Markets reacted swiftly. US stock futures fell 1.7%, while European indexes dropped more than 4%.