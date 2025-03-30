Asia trio seeks trade pact amid US tariffs

Shafaq News/ China, South Korea, and Japan agreed, on Sunday, to accelerate negotiations for a three-way free trade agreement in response to trade disruptions caused by US tariffs under President Donald Trump, according to a joint statement issued after high-level talks in Seoul.

The meeting, the first of its kind in five years, comes as Trump's tariff policies continue to unsettle global trade. His administration has imposed punitive duties on a wide range of imports, including cars and trucks, to curb what it considers unfair trade practices.

South Korea and Japan, both major auto exporters, have been significantly affected by the tariffs, while China has also faced severe economic repercussions from Washington’s trade measures.

Attending the talks were South Korean Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun, Japanese Economy Minister Yuji Muto, and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

In their joint statement, the three nations called for an expedited negotiation process to finalize a comprehensive free trade agreement and ensure a "stable trade and investment environment."

South Korea’s industry minister stressed the importance of a coordinated response to shared global challenges, emphasizing that "the three nations must work together to address these issues."