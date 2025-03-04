China hits back with US tariffs

Shafaq News/ China announced, on Tuesday, that it will impose “retaliatory” tariffs on certain US imports in response to duties introduced by US President Donald Trump.

Trump decided on Monday to double additional tariffs on all Chinese goods from 10% to 20%.

In response, China’s State Taxation Commission stated it would levy a 15% tariff on chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton, along with a 10% duty on sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafood, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products.

Chinese National People's Congress spokesperson Lu Chenjian accused Washington of violating World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, saying Beijing opposes the politicization of economic and trade issues under the pretext of national security. He called for resolving trade disputes through dialogue.

In February, the US President had imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, in addition to existing duties, but later suggested that a trade deal with Beijing remained possible.

Beijing, in turn, warned of "countermeasures,” with the Ministry of Commerce accusing Washington of using China’s handling of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, as a pretext for imposing tariffs, and urging the US to withdraw what it described as "unreasonable and unfounded unilateral measures."