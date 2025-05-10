US-China tariff talks to resume tomorrow

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, talks between the United States and China concluded its first day and are set to resume on May 11.

The discussions marked the first face-to-face meeting between the two sides since a tariff war, initiated by US President Donald Trump in February, brought nearly $600 billion in annual bilateral trade to a near standstill. Leading the delegations were US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

No official statements were released following Saturday’s session, which lasted roughly eight hours. While no breakthroughs were reported, both sides signaled readiness to continue engagement in the coming days.

Washington is pressing for a reduction in its $295 billion trade deficit with Beijing and urging China to shift away from what US officials describe as a mercantilist economic model. This includes demands for increased Chinese consumer spending and domestic reforms. China, in turn, is pushing for tariff relief, clearer expectations on trade commitments, and recognition as an equal economic partner.

Trump on Friday floated an 80% tariff on Chinese goods as a possible replacement for the current 145% rate he imposed earlier this year. China has responded with retaliatory tariffs of 125%, accusing the US of protectionism and what it called “imperialist bullying.”

Since taking office in January, President Trump has sharply increased tariffs on Chinese imports, citing unfair trade practices and China’s alleged failure to stop the export of fentanyl-related chemicals. Beijing has rejected the accusations and maintained that it will not accept external pressure.