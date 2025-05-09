Trump signals lower tariffs on China ahead of key meeting

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US President Donald Trump proposed reducing tariffs on Chinese imports ahead of high-level negotiations in Geneva.

“80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, referring to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who will lead the US delegation alongside Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Washington currently imposes a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, while Beijing has responded with duties of 125% on US goods. Analysts warn that although an 80% tariff would be a partial rollback, it remains well above pre-trade war levels and could sustain pressure on global supply chains.

In a separate post, Trump urged China to open its markets as part of his push to reach a deal with Beijing. “CHINA MUST OPEN ITS MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES. WOULD BE VERY GOOD FOR THEM! CLOSED MARKETS DON’T WORK ANYMORE!”

The Geneva meeting marks the first formal engagement between US and Chinese officials since Trump reimposed sweeping tariffs last month, citing the need to "protect American industries and counter China’s trade practices."

Meanwhile, Trump’s comments followed the announcement of a “historic” trade agreement with the United Kingdom—the first bilateral deal under his renewed tariff strategy. Similar negotiations are underway with the European Union and other partners, according to the US President.